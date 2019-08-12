Eid al-Adha 2019: Sports fraternity wishes Eid Mubarak!

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): While devotees from across the country are celebrating Eid-Al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, the sports fraternity too extended their cordial wishes on the auspicious occasion.

From cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar to footballers like Mohamed Salah and Mesut Ozil, all of them took to Twitter to pour in their Eid wishes.

"Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. May the blessings of the Almighty be with everyone," former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.



"Eid Mubarak everyone. May you all have a wonderful Eid. Make sure to give qurbani to the needy #eidmubarak @iamyusufpathan," former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted.



"Eid Mubarak to everyone," Pakistan's bowler Hassan Ali tweeted.



"My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al- Adha to everyone celebrating. I hope it strengthens our belief in the spirit of peace and happiness and brings love & prosperity to everyone #EidMubarak," former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted.



"Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim friends and followers #EidAlAdha," Germany and Arsenal's footballer Mesut Ozil tweeted.



"Every year and everyone is fine .. Eid is happy for all of us," Egypt and Liverpool's footballer Mohamed Salah tweeted.



"Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world," Afghanistan's cricket captain Rashid Khan tweeted.



"Eid Mubarak," Indian tennis star Sania Mirza tweeted.



"On the Holy occasion of Eid al-Adha, I wish all of you lots of happiness, peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak," former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.



"Eid Mubarak wishes to everyone, may this year mark a beginning to peace and prosperity. #EidMubarak," Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted.

The holy festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar is being celebrated today.

Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.

People buy goats or sheep a day prior for sacrifice, on the day commemorating Ibrahim (Abraham) who was to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

Other than prepping the feast, people also visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones and together enjoy several delicacies that are prepared on the occasion. (ANI)