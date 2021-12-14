Elite para athletes being supported for customised training under TOPS: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday said that the ministry is supporting the para-athletes at par with able-bodied sportspersons.

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the recognised National Sports Federation (NSF) for para sports, is provided financial assistance under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs) towards conduct of coaching camps, competitive exposures, conduct of national championships, purchase of equipment etc," said Thakur in a reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

"Para-sports has been placed in 'Priority' category so as to provide maximum admissible support to para athletes. Further, elite para athletes are being supported for their customized training under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme," he stated further.



Para athletes are also being provided financial assistance at par with the able-bodied athletes under the scheme "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund".

Under the Scheme of Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons, medal winners of Paralympics and Para Asian Games are also provided life-long pension on monthly basis, after retirement from active sports or attaining the age of 30 years, whichever is later.

Guidelines on the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) provide for assistance for welfare of differently-abled persons (which also includes para sportspersons), and such assistance is given only for the purchase of tricycles (manual /battery operated/motorized), motorized/battery operated wheelchair and artificial limbs for deserving differently-abled persons. (ANI)

