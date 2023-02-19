Elite Pro Basketball League adds four new teams ahead of pre-season camp in March

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Elite Pro Basketball League has added four new teams, taking the total to 16 sides ahead of the start of the inaugural pre-season camp of the tournament which will take place from March 11 to March 20 at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Expanding 16 teams from 12 teams will give more players a chance to turn pro. Nagpur Knights, Goa Saints, Surat Diamonds and Eastern Tigers are the new four teams added to the list.

The league will also include a minimum of two university players on each team giving them a chance to go professional.



"We have received a massive response and excitement from investors. We started with a goal of having four teams, then 12 and now finally expanded to 16 teams. It's overwhelming to see so many people support Indian Basketball at a professional level at such a large scale. There has always been scope for basketball, just never utilised," Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO of Elite Pro Basketball League said, according to a release.

The Pre-season, which will be held for 10 days, will have all 16 teams, coaches and staff coming together for the first time. The most attractive part of the Pre-Season is the additional salaries and perks the players will get.

"The preseason will help players and coaches gel with each other and start working on a strategy. We will leave no stone unturned to make this a landmark league and hope that it inspires the growth of Basketball in the country," Sunny Bhandarkar added.

Prudhvi Reddy, one of the most decorated Indian Basketball players said: "A league like this is what Indian Basketball requires, attractive salaries, great coaches and staff, a platform where people can showcase their talents. Never in India has a basketball league been conducted in such a way with preseason and am sure this will help grow the sport in a big way in India."

According to the release, the key signings include Indian national team players, state players, local players and University players. Mumbai Stars, Pune Pythons, Jaipur Giants, Kochi Pachers, Chandigarh Conquerors, Hyderabad Hoops, Lucknow Swarm, Chennai Turbos, Punjab Gladiators, Ahmedabad Aces, Delhi Dominators, Bengaluru Stallions, Nagpur Knights, Goa Saints, Surat Diamonds and Eastern Tigers conclude the team names. (ANI)

