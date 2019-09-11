New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Indian cyclist Esow Alben won a gold medal at the Men's Elite Keirin event at Track Asia Cup here on Wednesday.
Also, Amarjeet Singh Nagi clinched a bronze medal in the same event.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated both the cyclists.
"India's young #cycling sensation #EsowAlben wins the gold medal at the Men's Elite Keirin event at the #TrackAsiaCup in New Delhi. #AmarjeetSinghNagi won bronze in the same event. Many congratulations!," SAI tweeted. (ANI)
Esow Alben bags gold medal at Track Asia Cup
ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:52 IST
