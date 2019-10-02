Every Indian should come along to take Fit India movement forward: Bajrang Punia

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Emphasising on fitness and cleanliness, wrestler Bajrang Punia on Wednesday said that every Indian should come along to take the Fit India movement and 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyan' campaign forward.

"Citizens of the country should come together to help achieve the goal of fit India and clean India," the wrestler said during 'Fit India Plog Run',

"I am very happy that I got the opportunity to come here. It is necessary to be fit and the country should also be cleaned," he added.

Apart from Punia, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also partici[pated in the run.

The government has organised Fit India Plogging Run today across the country on Gandhi Jayanti across the country. The run is aimed at promoting the combination of picking up litter while jogging.

During his last Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew the nation's attention towards plogging. He termed it as an innovative exercise to fulfill the dreams of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)

