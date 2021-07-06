Exactly 50 per cent male and female participation to be achieved at Paris 2024 Olympics, says IOC

Lausanne [Switzerland], July 6 (ANI): As the three-day Generation Equality Forum came to a close last week in Paris, France, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday announced its commitments towards strengthening and accelerating gender equality at the Olympic Games and across the Olympic Movement by 2024.

IOC has vowed to consolidate the Olympic Games as one of the most effective global platforms for promoting and accelerating gender equality, in particular with regard to athletes participating, as well as the event schedule, including competition hours and medal events per day. Tokyo 2020 will witness gender-balanced athlete participation, with gender parity (exactly 50 percent male and female participation) to be achieved at Paris 2024, stated a release by IOA.

The committee also agreed on accelerating female representation in governance and leadership positions across the Olympic Movement, with the goal of reaching at least 30 percent of women's representation in decision-making bodies in sports organisations.



"Ensure gender-equal and fair portrayal in all Olympic-related communications to foster positive attitudes and to challenge harmful social norms, gender stereotypes, and practices," release added.

"We can all agree that the current crisis presents many challenges to sport and gender equality at large," said the two-time Olympic swimming champion and IOC Member and Athletes' Commission Chair Kirsty Coventry. "That is why, now more than ever, we must ensure that resource allocation continues to be put towards girls and women's sport and that we guarantee equal access and opportunities for girls and boys to play sport in a safe and inclusive environment."

She added: "We are committed more than ever to accelerating progress within the Olympic Movement by continuing to lead by example and establishing concrete targets."

With female athlete participation of almost 49 percent, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be the first gender-balanced Olympic Games. The IOC has for the first time ever allowed and encouraged all 206 NOCs to have their flag carried by one female and one male athlete at the Opening Ceremony. (ANI)

