Exciting times ahead for motor racing in India: Professional racer Parth Ghorpade

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): A new season of motorsports is on the horizon and it definitely promises to be an exciting one. India's Parth Ghorpade is excited about competing on home soil in the new motorsports season, with some of the biggest events in Formula Regional Championships and Formula 4 lined up for next year.

"I am really looking forward to participating in the F3 series. This was originally scheduled for March but has now been postponed to November. With the regional formula championships and F4 coming to the country, there will be new cars on the scene and it's going to be really big. Add to that two new race tracks coming up in Pune and Coimbatore which will give a massive boost to the motorsports infrastructure in the country," said Professional Motorsports racer Parth Ghorpade.

"We've never had such quality before and the investment is quite huge from the promoters so I am really looking forward to these events. On the International scene, we have shortlisted some GT3 and Prototype series and hopefully, there should be some good news on this in the near future. Covid has curtailed the last 2 seasons and I am looking forward to being back on the European tracks," said Ghorpade.



The upcoming season brings a lot of opportunities for Indian professional racers as India will be hosting Formula Regional Championship and Formula 4 supported by International Automobile Federation (FIA).

"Well, it's going to be a really exciting season. There are a lot of things to look forward to, many firsts scheduled for India as hosts like the Formula Regional Championship and F4. Both these events are backed by the FIA and for the first time in India, FIA super license points will be given to the winners of these championships. We have a lot of young talent coming and with the correct infrastructure & facilities we can make a mark in the racing landscape," explained Professional Motorsports racer Parth Ghorpade.

The Kolhapur born racer Parth began his international racing career with the French FFSA F4 series in 2011. He had multiple top-ten finishes in his first international series. Parth comes from a family that has roots in sports as his grandfather was a Cavalry Officer and played Polo. His Grandmother played badminton and his father Karnsingh Ghorpade used to play squash. Unfortunately, the racer suffered a rib injury in kart test sessions but according to him, he has now recovered from it.

"Yes, I did suffer an injury during one of the kart test sessions. It was a rib injury. I had all the gear & protection equipment in place, hence, fortunately, was not too serious. I have recovered well from it over the last month. I would say, patience and proper rest were two of the major components which helped me heal faster," said Parth Ghorpade.

With Formula Regional Championships and Formula 4 races in India, Parth Ghorpade and all the Indian racers will have a great opportunity to showcase their talent. (ANI)

