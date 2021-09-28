F1: Raikkonen not satisfied despite best finish of season at Sochi

Sochi [Russia], September 28 (ANI): After missing the Dutch and Italian Grand Prix due to a positive COVID-19 test, Kimi Raikkonen returned in Russia and brought the Alfa Romeo their first points in four races -- but he wasn't totally satisfied at Sochi.

Raikkonen started 13th in Russia despite his sixth Q1 elimination in seven races -- that was thanks to grid penalties for Nicholas Latifi, Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc -- and made it up to P10 on the opening lap. Pitting early from mediums to hards, it seemed like the veteran would have to settle for 13th. That was, until the rain came and he picked up five positions on the intermediate compound to finish eighth at the line.



Regardless, he said: "I'd much rather be a bit higher up... We had a good start and got some positions and then followed the Alpine [of Esteban Ocon] most of the race. I felt the car was behaving well, but we were a bit too slow to really make progress."

"And most of the race we were behind him and... I felt we had more speed but when the straight opened up, I had no chance to overtake him. Luckily we made the correct call, felt it was too wet already, and we were one of the early ones to come in to change tyres and it paid off in the end," recalled Raikkonen.

With just seven races of his final Formula 1 campaign remaining, Raikkonen sits on six points and is 17th in the championship -- with the Turkish Grand Prix up next. (ANI)

