Fed Cup National Junior Athletics postponed amid coronavirus scare

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The 18th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held from April 6 to 8 in Bhopal, has been postponed till further notice, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) confirmed on Monday.

The AFI decided to postpone the competition after the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) cancelled the 19th Asian Junior Athletics Championships, which was scheduled to be held from May 14 to 17, 2020, in Bangkok.

"The 18th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships scheduled to be held from 6-8 April 2020 at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has been postponed till further notice by the Athletics Federation of India," the AFI said in a statement.

"Since the Federation Cup Junior was the final selection trial for Asian Junior Athletics Championships which is being cancelled three days ago by AAA, we have decided to postpone our competition it till further notice," said AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla.

"The competition will now be conducted later in the year. We have not decided on the new dates yet and will consult with the local organising committee on new dates," he added. (ANI)

