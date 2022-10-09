Feels amazing to play in front of fans again: PKL star Naveen Kumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], October 8 (ANI): The Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 kicked off with defending champions Dabang Delhi KC taking down U Mumba 41-27 in pristine fashion here at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The Delhi Captain Naveen Kumar, who made a vital contribution of 13 points, spoke about the return of fans to the PKL, "We missed the fans a lot last season. When we receive love from the fans, we do even better on the mat and we gain a lot of confidence. I would like to give my love to the fans, who came to the stadium. Hope they keep supporting us."

Speaking about his team's performance, Naveen said, "We are really happy with our performance and particularly about the way our defence unit played. We gained a lot of confidence after our first match. The mood in the team camp is really good. The raiders and defenders did pretty well. We'll keep playing like this and keep moving forward. However, we have to be careful about injuries during the season."



The triple-panga fever will reach the greatest of heights with three games - Jaipur Pink Panthers versus Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans versus Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan versus Bengaluru Bulls scheduled for Super Sunday.

The first game of the day will witness the power of raiding duo Arjun Deshwal and V Ajith from Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on the mighty Patna Pirates Defenders in Sajin Chandrasekar and Neeraj Kumar. While Patna raiders Sachin and Rohit Gulia will be looking to take on the formidable Jaipur defence unit.

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans will aim to get on board after facing a tough 29-34 loss against Bengaluru Bulls on an opening day. Raiders Vinay and Siddharth Desai will be determined to breach the Bengal Warriors' defence line, but it will be a tough challenge against defenders Girish Ernak and Surender Nada.

The Bengaluru Bulls got off to a dream start with a win over the Titans. Still, they'll have to continue to be at their best when they face off against the Puneri Paltan raider trio of Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Pankaj Mohite. Aslam and Mohit amassed a whopping 328 raid points for Puneri Paltan last season. (ANI)

