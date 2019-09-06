Feels great, says Yashaswini Singh after qualifying for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Indian shooter Yashaswini Singh Deswal who recently won the gold medal in the 2019 ISSF World Cup and qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said, 'it feels great' as it was a reassurance that she is on a right path.

She bagged a gold medal in the 10-metre air pistol event at Rio De Janeiro, recently.

"It feels great. It was a very good reassurance that I'm on the right track especially at the right time when I needed it the most. So, I was convinced that I was doing things right and I will work harder on the same path," Deswal told ANI.

When asked about is it the time for transition in Indian shooting she replied: "Yes! definitely is. Indian shooters are doing much better than before as they giving a very good competition to other countries. The performance of an individual player boosts the overall performance of the country. Like all the young children's, they are motivated to perform better."

Yashaswini said till now her strategy worked and she will focus on improving minute things which will make a great change.

"My planning till now worked really well given this competition. Now, I'm going to focus on little things which will be going to make a huge difference eventually," Deswal said.

Earlier in the day, all the medal winners of the ISSF World Cup met with the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. (ANI)

