Indian shooter Yashaswini Singh Deswal
Indian shooter Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Feels great, says Yashaswini Singh after qualifying for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Indian shooter Yashaswini Singh Deswal who recently won the gold medal in the 2019 ISSF World Cup and qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said, 'it feels great' as it was a reassurance that she is on a right path.
She bagged a gold medal in the 10-metre air pistol event at Rio De Janeiro, recently.
"It feels great. It was a very good reassurance that I'm on the right track especially at the right time when I needed it the most. So, I was convinced that I was doing things right and I will work harder on the same path," Deswal told ANI.
When asked about is it the time for transition in Indian shooting she replied: "Yes! definitely is. Indian shooters are doing much better than before as they giving a very good competition to other countries. The performance of an individual player boosts the overall performance of the country. Like all the young children's, they are motivated to perform better."
Yashaswini said till now her strategy worked and she will focus on improving minute things which will make a great change.
"My planning till now worked really well given this competition. Now, I'm going to focus on little things which will be going to make a huge difference eventually," Deswal said.
Earlier in the day, all the medal winners of the ISSF World Cup met with the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:39 IST

Kiren Rijiju meets ISSF Rio World Cup medal winners

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday met with the medal winner shooters of the recently concluded International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:19 IST

India A win fifth ODI by 36 runs against South Africa A

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The India A cricket team won the last unofficial ODI of the five-match series against South Africa A by 36 runs on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:30 IST

Afghanistan restricts Bangladesh to 194/8 on day two

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sept 6 (ANI): Bangladesh were at 194/8 after the end of play on day two of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:01 IST

CoA extends BCCI's state association elections deadline to September 28

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Friday extended the deadline for completing Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) state association elections to September 28.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:43 IST

We need to continue to work hard and be patient, says Igor Stimac

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): After India's disappointing 1-2 loss against Oman in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, coach Igor Stimac said that the team needs to continue doing hard work and be patient to showcase better results.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:20 IST

World Cup winner Cafu's son passes away while playing football

Atlanta [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Son of former Brazil captain and two-time World Cup winner Cafu has passed away after a suspected heart attack at the age of 30.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:53 IST

Messi, Ronaldo are unbelievable, says former Man City player...

Leeds [UK], Sep 6 (ANI): Former Manchester City player Micah Richards heaped praise on both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, calling them "unbelievable".

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:45 IST

Swimming Federation of India bans coach after molestation allegations

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has banned Surajeet Ganguly from any form of coaching or other activities related to the sport across India after videos and photographs of him allegedly molesting a minor girl surfaced on the internet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:52 IST

Bianca Andreescu sets up US Open final clash with Serena Williams

New York [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Canada's Bianca Andreescu will face 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the finals of the US Open as she defeated Belinda Bencic 7-6, 7-5 in the semi-final on Thursday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:01 IST

When a 12-year-old boy picked waste to fulfill dream of watching Ashes

Melbourne [Australia], Sep 6 (ANI): The oldest cricketing rivalry between England and Australia has a fan following like no other and to showcase his love for the team from Down Under, a 12-year-old boy, Max Waight, saved four years of 'hard earned' pocket money to watch the ongoing series in England.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:55 IST

Bob Carter appointed as New Zealand women's team coach

Auckland [New Zealand], Sept 6 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Friday appointed Bob Carter as the head coach of the women's team (White Ferns).

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:25 IST

Netizens hail Steve Smith after his double century against England

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The world number one Test batsman Steve Smith cannot stop scoring runs and in the latest, he scored a double century against England on the second day of the fourth Test in the ongoing Ashes.

Read More
iocl