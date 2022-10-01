Feels great to reach the National Games Final just before Pro Kabaddi League, says Nitin Tomar

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): Experienced raider Nitin Tomar, who has played 86 matches in the Pro Kabaddi League, is all set to turn up for UP Yoddhas in the upcoming season, starting on October 7 in Bengaluru.

Tomar made a vital contribution to Uttar Pradesh's 43-27 victory against Services in the Semi-Final of the 36th National Games Gujarat 2022 on Friday. Speaking about the match, the raider said, "We played the match very well. The Services team is a good one. They have a lot of good players. The match could have gone either way, but we stayed patient, which helped us win the match."

Tomar also expressed, "Reaching the final has given us a lot of confidence and it is great that this has happened just before the next season of Pro Kabaddi League."



The raider added that the UP team will need to play the Final with patience, "Our coach told us to not take any pressure and play our own game. Everyone played their part very well. We are very excited to play the Final of the National Games. We need to play with a lot of patience in the Final. It was great to receive a lot of support from the fans in the stadium as well."

The organisers of Pro Kabaddi League have announced the dates for Season 9. The league will commence on 7th October 2022 and will go on till mid-December. The league stage will be conducted in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

Season 9 will begin with the returning champions of Season 8, Dabang Delhi K.C. starting their campaign by squaring off against U Mumba on 7 October. This will be followed by the league's first Southern Derby of the season in the second match, featuring Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans. U.P. Yoddhas will square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match of the opening day.

This season, the league is ready to welcome kabaddi fans back into the stadium and have a treat in store for them. There will be a grand opening with triple headers on the opening three days of the season. In the schedule released for the first 66 matches, each match is unique and within the first two days itself, fans will get to watch all 12 teams play a game. Fans will also be entertained with Triple headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of PKL season 9. (ANI)

