Fencer Bhavani Devi wins Charlellville National Competition in France

Paris [France], October 18 (ANI): Ace Indian fencer Bhavani Devi has won the Women's Sabre Individual event at the Charlellville National Competition in France.

Bhavani thanked coach Christian Bauer, Arnaud Schneider, and all the teammates for her victory.



"Won the Charlellville National Competition, France in the Women's Sabre individual. Many thanks to coach Christian Bauer, Arnaud Schneider, and all teammates Congratulations to all for a great start of the season," tweeted Bhavani.

Sports Authority of Indian (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated the Indian fencer on her win. "Heartiest congratulations to @IamBhavaniDevi on winning the Women's Sabre Person fencing Individual event at the Charlellville National Competition, France," tweeted SAI.

Earlier in July, Bhavani had also participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian started her Olympic journey by dominating Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia 15-3 in just 6 minutes and 14 seconds but went down while competing against the French athlete. By winning against the Tunisian, she became the first Indian to win the match in fencing at the Games. (ANI)

