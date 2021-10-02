Tania Sachdev (Image: FIDE twitter)
FIDE world women's team c'ship: India beat Georgia to enter finals

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2021 00:34 IST


New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): India on Friday defeated Georgia to reach the finals of the World Women's Team Chess Championship.
The Indian side beat Georgia 2.5-1.5 to advance to the finals of the tournament. Tania Sachdev sealed the deal for India as she defeated Meri Arabidze in the game.

"India beats Georgia 2.5-1.5 and are through to the FINALS of #WWTC2021. Big wins came from
@chessvaishali@TaniaSachdev!Kudos Team@HarikaDronavali@Bhaktichess@chessvaishali
@TaniaSachdevMary@chessgmkunte@Shyam_chess@aicfchess," Chess. com-India tweeted. (ANI)

