FIDE world women's team c'ship: India beat Georgia to enter finals

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): India on Friday defeated Georgia to reach the finals of the World Women's Team Chess Championship.

The Indian side beat Georgia 2.5-1.5 to advance to the finals of the tournament. Tania Sachdev sealed the deal for India as she defeated Meri Arabidze in the game.





"India beats Georgia 2.5-1.5 and are through to the FINALS of #WWTC2021. Big wins came from

Vaishali and Tania Sachdev! Kudos Team Harika Dronavalli, Bhakti Kulkarni, Vaishali,

Tania Sachdev, Mary Ann Gomes," Chess.com-India tweeted. (ANI)


