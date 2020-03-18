Financial reasons were given importance: Nehwal on All England Open taking place amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday slammed the All England Open 2020 organisers for holding the tournament despite the coronavirus outbreak and said that 'financial reasons were given more importance' over players' welfare.

Earlier, Danish badminton player Mads Conrad-Petersen had taken to Twitter and termed it a 'terrible decision' to hold the event.

"With the world closing down due to the coronavirus I get worried and ashamed that All England was played under completely normal standards. It can take up to 14 days before you feel that you are sick. Can't help to be a little nervous :( Terrible decision #Coronavirus," Conrad-Petersen tweeted.

Replying to Conrad-Petersen, Nehwal wrote: "Only thing I can think of is that rather than the players welfare n feelings, financial reasons were given more importance. Otherwise there was no other reason for the #AllEnglandOpen2020 to go on last week .. #QuarantineLife."

The All England Open 2020 took place from March 11 to March 15 in Birmingham. Nehwal was knocked out of the tournament in the first round after her 21-11, 21-8 defeat against Akane Yamaguchi.

Parupalli Kashyap, Nehwal's husband, also backed Conrad-Petersen and said they all were 'under pressure' during the tournament.

"Exactly .. just can't understand how it took place and how we all were under pressure to play the event," wrote Kashyap.

Commenting on Conrad-Petersen's tweet, Ashwini Ponnappa, said: "So true! It's quite worrying." (ANI)

