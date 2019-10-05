Prime Minister Narendra Modi
First ever NBA match in India, a historic day for India-USA relations: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the first-ever NBA match in the country as a historic moment for India-US relations.
"Yesterday was a historic day for sports in India and India-USA relations. Mumbai hosted the first-ever @NBA match played in India. The game between @Pacers and @SacramentoKings was a treat for sports lovers. Congratulations to both teams for a riveting contest. #NBAIndiaGames," Modi tweeted.

The PM also said that the sport of basketball is very popular among the youth in India. He also expressed optimism that the budding sportspersons in the country will take up basketball after watching the match between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers yesterday.
"Basketball is very popular among our youth. The @NBA matches set the stage, or rather set the court for greater linkages in sports. I hope more youngsters pursue basketball and also contribute to the Fit India Movement. #NBAIndiaGames," Modi tweeted.

In the first-ever NBA match in India, Indiana Pacers defeated Sacramento Kings 132-131 on Friday at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai.
These games are a part of both the team's pre-season matches.
Kings dominated the first quarter of the match and they went into the break with a lead of 39-29.
The team was able to maintain their lead in the second quarter and after the conclusion of the half, Kings had 72 points to their credit as compared to Pacers' 59.
In the third quarter, Pacers changed the outlook of the match as they scored three-pointers and two-pointers to reduce Kings' lead to just one point.
However, Kings came back into the match and they finished the third quarter with a lead of five points. The quarter finished with the scoreline at 97-92 in favour of the Kings.
In the fourth quarter, Pacers equaled the Pacers score and with the scoreline at 118-118, the match had to be played in extra time.
In the extra time, Pacers scored more points and as a result, they ended up winning the match.
This was the first time that teams from a North American sports league played in India.
Before this match, the Kings (7) and Pacers (7) played a combined of 14 NBA matches outside North America.
Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, presented the ceremonial 'Match Ball' to NBA officials ahead of the game between Kings and Pacers.
The match ball handover was a mark of welcoming the sport to India.
Youtube sensation Bhuvan Bam sang the National Anthem of India at the event. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:20 IST

