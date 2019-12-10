First job to spread awareness: NADA's newly appointed ambassador Suniel Shetty

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): After being appointed as the ambassador of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Tuesday said that his first task will be to spread awareness that no kind of drug will go unnoticed by the organisation.

"Every medal that India wins gives me pride. So my first job would be to spread the awareness that no kind of drug will go unnoticed," Shetty told ANI.

"NADA is very-very equipped to be able to crack down on these things which brings shame to the country," he added.

The 'Hera Pheri' actor stressed on the fact that drug-free life can enhance sportspersons' performance.

"I am not a sportsman but at the same time, I am somebody who has lived a drug-free life. I am fit and have played every sport that is possible to play at this particular age," said Shetty.

"I have a lot of knowledge about nutrition and somewhere down the line nutrition plays a very very important part in enhancing your performance," he added.

World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday handed a four-year ban to Russia from participating and hosting major sporting events over its involvement in a doping scandal.

Hence, Russia will not take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, 2022 Winter Olympics, and the FIFA World Cup 2022.

"We have improved our techniques of doping who is doping and we are hopeful that no doper would escape and WADA code of 2021 will be coming off which makes mandatory that anti-doping education should be there for every athlete," said Navin Agarwal, DG, NADA.

"We have already started testing the Olympic probable and we will test them multiple times before Olympic run-up so that no Olympic player goes unclean to Tokyo," he added. (ANI)

