First Panamerican Shooting Championship postponed

Munich [Germany], Mar 28 (ANI): As the world grapples with the coronavirus crisis, the First Panamerican Shooting Championship slated to begin from May 8 in Lima, Peru, has been postponed by the Confederacion Americana de Tiro (CAT) executive committee.

"The First Panamerican Shooting Championship has been postponed," the International Shooting Sport Federation confirmed on Twitter.



Earlier, the European Rifle/Pistol Qualification Championship for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which was slated to begin from May 18 was cancelled while the European Shotgun Championship was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe and various competitions have been postponed including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The decision to postpone the Summer Olympics was confirmed by the IOC, March 24, after the organising body for the event and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to reschedule the quadrennial event in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

