Fit India Quiz step towards strengthening Fit India Movement: Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The Fit India Quiz, the first-of-its-kind quiz on fitness and sports, saw the participation of 36,299 students from 13,502 schools in the preliminary round that ended on January 25.

Launched by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, the nationwide quiz is now into the state rounds.

Talking to the media persons here, Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Sports, said the Fit India Quiz - India's first school fitness and sports quiz, was launched in September last year in line with the vision of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to make fitness and sports a way of life among youngsters and to create awareness about India's rich sporting history.



"The first-of-its-kind quiz on fitness and sports saw a total participation of 36,299 students from 13,502 schools across the country in the preliminary rounds that ended on January 25," Sujata Chaturvedi said.

"Fit India Quiz is a step towards strengthening the Fit India Movement. The key objective of the first-ever Fit India quiz is to propagate the message of the Fit India Movement among school children and to create awareness among students about India's rich sporting history. The Fit India Quiz is part of the central government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative and aims to provide a national platform for students to showcase their knowledge about fitness and sports. It is the largest initiative of its kind by the government," she said.

The Quiz has prize money of Rs 3.25 crores which will be given out to winning schools and students at various phases of the quiz. (ANI)

