Five sportspersons to get Dhyanchand award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Selection Committee for sports awards 2019 on Saturday recommended names of five sportspersons for the Dhyanchand award this year.

They are Manuel Fredricks (hockey), Arup Basak (table tennis), Manoj Kumar (wrestling), Nitten Kirrtane (tennis), and C Lalremsanga (archery).

Dhyanchand award is presented to sportspersons for their lifetime achievements and contribution to sport during both their active career and following retirement.

The committee also nominated 19 names for Arjuna award including cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav.

Bajrang Punia and Deepa Malik have been picked for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna by the committee. (ANI)

