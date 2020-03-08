Flandy Limpele steps down as doubles coach citing family reasons

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday announced that Indian Doubles Coach Flandy Limpele has stepped down from the current position citing family reasons.

"NEWS UPDATE! Citing family reasons, Indian Doubles Coach, Flandy Limpele has decided to resign from his current position as the doubles coach for the Indian Badminton Team. Limpele has flown back home yesterday (March 7, 2020)," BAI tweeted.

The doubles team is currently training in Hyderabad with a team of expert coaches consisting of Namrih Suroto and Dwi Kristiawan (foreign coaches) along with Indian counterparts, Vijay Deep, Pradnya Gadre and Arun Vishnu alongside Chief National Coach, P Gopichand.

In another tweet, BAI said that Indonesia's Agus Dwi Santoso, who was recently recruited as singles coach, will arrive in India on March 10 and will resume the duty from March 11 in Hyderabad.

"UPDATE ON SINGLES FOREIGN COACH JOINING Recently recruited singles coach #AgusDwiSantoso of Indonesia will be arriving in India on March 10 and will resume duty from March 11 in Hyderabad," BAI wrote. (ANI)

