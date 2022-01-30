Focusing on players' physical fitness: Ahmedabad Defenders' Dakshinamoorthy Sundaresan

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Ahmedabad Defenders' Head Coaches Dakshinamoorthy Sundaresan and Sajad Hussain Malik expressed that they are focusing on improving the physical fitness of the players, ahead of the Prime Volleyball League.

The upcoming season of PVL will begin on February 5 and the final will be held on February 27. The tournament will be held at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

"Our preparations for the Prime Volleyball League are going really well. We are conducting sessions from Monday to Saturday. Sunday is a rest day for the players. We are mostly focusing on the physical fitness of the players to ensure that the players are injury-free during the competition. We have a good mix of players; both experience and youth in our team, we're happy with the composition" said Dakshinamoorthy Sundaresan in a statement.



Sajad Hussain Malik, who has 16 years of coaching experience, said that the coaching staff is expecting great results from the Ahmedabad Defenders, "With the experience of Dakshinamoorthy sir and myself, we have devised a high-level training program for our players. We have a good team combination. We are expecting great results from the team in the Prime Volleyball League. We are not leaving any stone unturned in our preparations. We are working on players' technique and making them tactically sound."

"The international players' contribution will be amazing. We have been competing with Asian countries at the international level, but the Prime Volleyball League is inviting the best players from all over the world. Our Indian players will be exposed to the international players standard and we can also learn new tactics from them as well," he added.

Prime Volleyball League will be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3(Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) from February 5, 2022, onwards. The Volleyball League will feature a total of 24 matches. (ANI)

