Former boxer Dingko Singh tests positive for coronavirus

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 31 (ANI): Asian Games gold medalist boxer Dingko Singh, who is battling cancer, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Singh's wife Babai Devi said her husband had fever due to which he was tested and reports came today confirming that the former boxer has coronavirus.

"After reaching Manipur on May 23, Dingko Singh was in quarantine and he had a fever so he was tested yesterday and his report came today. He is now admitted to a government hospital," Devi told ANI.

Last month, Singh had arrived in Delhi for his liver cancer treatment. He was airlifted from Imphal to the national capital on April 25 to undergo radiation therapy. (ANI)

