Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech signs up for ice hockey

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has signed up for ice hockey and he would be representing British league team Guildford Phoenix.

He has joined the team as a goaltender. Petr has been working on improving his game and will begin his ice hockey career after retiring from professional football.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to play with the Phoenix to get the match experience. I hope I can help this young team to achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have the chance to play," Cech said in an official statement.

"After 20 years of professional football, this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid," he added.

Guildford is currently placed in the fourth tier of Britain's ice hockey system.

"We are excited to have Petr join the Phoenix team and we are looking forward to seeing him in action this weekend. He has improved a lot since I first saw him on the ice and I am excited to see him play," Guildford coach Milos Melicherik said.

Cech won Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League while representing Chelsea in the domestic competitions.

He also enjoyed FA Cup success with the English club Arsenal. (ANI)

