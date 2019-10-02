Former Indian cricketers participate in wildlife awareness program

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Roger Binny, Javagal Srinath and Syed Kirmani participated in 'Wild Life Week'- a wildlife awareness program organised by Forest Department on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru.

Calling himself a wildlife freak, Kirmani extended his support to banning plastic.

"It's a great initiative that the walkathon has taken place to conserve the wildlife. We are very happy to be associated with it, we are all wildlife freaks," Kirmani told ANI.

Hailing the government's decision to ban plastic Binny said: "I think its a wonderful idea to ban plastic it is creating havoc everywhere to the wildlife and in the environment."

Binny also looked positive about his win in the upcoming Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) elections.

"Hopefully we will win the election and carry on good work," Binny told ANI.

"I played the game at the highest level and I understand the needs of people and administration and infrastructure," he added.

Former Indian bowler Srinath said, "In many ways, India is number one in forest conservation and we got to keep on working for it.

"Plastic should be banned and we all must be vocal about it," he added. (ANI)

