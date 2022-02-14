Formula 1: AlphaTauri reveal 2022 challenger, the AT03

Faenza [Italy], February 14 (ANI): AlphaTauri have revealed their interpretation of Formula 1's revolutionary new technical rules with the presentation of their 2022 challenger - the AT03 - in a digital launch on Monday.

The Italian team scored their highest points tally to date last year, picking up 142 points through Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, on their way to finishing sixth in the constructors' championship.

They are the fifth team to launch their 2022 programme and the AT03, decked out in a revised blue and white livery, is yet further proof that the new rules have yielded a variety of designs.



Gasly, who scored a podium in Baku last season and finished ninth in the drivers' standings, said, as per formula1.com: "This year sees a huge change to the car as, due to the new regulations, the look and design is completely different, so the team has had to start from a clean sheet of paper."

"We won't know the true performance of the AT03 until we get it out on track at pre-season testing in Barcelona but so far, I think it looks great and I am very excited to get this new season started."

Tsunoda, who has been retained for a second season, said: "It really does look great. Of course we've not seen the real car on track yet, but the new shape and design are really cool, and I think the livery suits it really well and I hope everyone enjoys the launch video."

Gasly and Tsunoda will get the chance to drive the AT03 in anger during three days of running at Barcelona later this month. (ANI)

