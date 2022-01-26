Formula 1: Alpine reveal launch date for 2022 car

Enstone [UK], January 26 (ANI): Alpine have become the latest Formula 1 team to name the launch date for their 2022 car - set to be called the A522.

Alpine will pull the covers off the new car on February 21, two days before the first pre-season track session of the year at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya begins on February 23.



The A522 will be raced this year by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, who'll team up for a second season at Alpine.

Ocon got the honour of taking the first victory for the Alpine outfit - as Renault were renamed for 2021 - at last year's Hungarian Grand Prix, while F1 returnee Alonso claimed an impressive podium at the Qatar race later in the year.

Alpine will be seeking to improve on their P5 in the constructors' standings from 2021, following organisational changes over the winter that have seen Executive Director Marcin Budkowski and four-time world champion Alain Prost depart the team. (ANI)

