Formula 1 announces 23-race calendar for 2022, China misses out on Grand Prix

Colorado [US], October 15 (ANI): Formula 1 on Friday revealed the calendar for the 2022 season, with a record-breaking 23 Grand Prix schedule being approved by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council.

The season will begin in Bahrain on March 20 and finish in Abu Dhabi on November 20, one month before Christmas - with Miami hosting the first of two races in the United States.

Due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will not be included on the 2022 calendar. China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow.



"The 2022 season follows an unprecedented two years for Formula 1 in which the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in revised calendar of 17 races in 2020 and 22 races in 2021 - a huge achievement given the international nature of the sport," said F1 in an official statement.

President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali (above) said: "We are excited to announce the 2022 calendar as we prepare to enter a new era for the sport with brand new regulations and cars for next year that are designed to create closer racing."

"This season has been incredible so far with great battles on the track, large audiences tuning in and fans returning to the races after the impact of the pandemic. We look forward to welcoming more fans back next season and hope 2022 feels more normal than the life we have all experienced in the past two years," he added. (ANI)

