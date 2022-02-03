Formula 1: Haas to reveal livery for their 2022 car on Friday

Kannapolis [US], February 3 (ANI): Haas will reveal the livery for their 2022 car on Friday, as Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin prepare to begin their second seasons with the squad.

The North Carolina-headquartered team will give fans a first look of their 2022 colours ahead of the first part of pre-season testing, which begins with a low-key three-day session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23.



Haas' new car, the VF-22, will be the first from the team to feature the input of their highly rated Technical Director Simone Resta, who joined from Ferrari in time to help develop the 2022 car - as F1 begins a ground-breaking new era of regulations.

And having endured a point-less season to finish last overall in 2021, Haas will hope to work their way back at least as far as the midfield in 2022, as they continue with Ferrari power - with Haas having acquired additional Ferrari personnel at the start of 2021, as the Scuderia sought ways to slim down its staff to meet cost cap restrictions. (ANI)



