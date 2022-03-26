Formula 1: Leclerc goes fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice before crashing

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], March 26 (ANI): Ferrari's Charles Leclerc repeated his timesheet-topping efforts of FP1 by setting the fastest lap of the second practice session for this weekend's FIA Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, beating world champion Max Verstappen by a little over a tenth of a second.

The Monegasque, who went quickest in opening practice at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, clocked a 1m 30.074s to finish 0.140s clear of Red Bull's Verstappen.

But with 20 minutes to go, Leclerc hit the wall at Turn 4 and then backed off before limping back to the pits to allow his team to inspect his F1-75.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who failed to score in Bahrain because of a fuel pressure issue that struck both Red Bull drivers, was second quickest. Valtteri Bottas was a very impressive third for Alfa Romeo, ahead of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, the top four separated by just over three tenths of a second.

In FP1, Leclerc, who didn't break cover until halfway through the session, clocked a 1m 30.772s on the closing stages on the soft compound tyres. (ANI)