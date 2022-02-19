Formula 1 to race at COTA until 2026 after contract extension

Texas [US], February 19 (ANI): Formula 1 on Friday announced a five-year extension until 2026 inclusive of its agreement with the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

The announcement follows the continued momentum that Formula 1 has in the United States, the motorsport having returned to the USA in 2021 following an enforced break due to the global pandemic.

A record-breaking crowd of 400,000 witnessed the Grand Prix at Austin in 2021, as Max Verstappen took his maiden win on American soil. The first race at COTA took place in 2012 with 100,000 fans in attendance to witness Lewis Hamilton take victory with McLaren.



Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: "We are thrilled to be announcing the extension with the Circuit of The Americas ahead of the exciting new 2022 season. I want to thank the promoter for their ongoing dedication and enthusiasm for Formula 1 where together we are continuing to grow the excitement around our sport in the US following the huge success of Netflix, the work of ESPN, and the incredible season we had in 2021. Austin is a great city, and the track is a favourite for all the drivers, and we cannot wait to be back in October for more action and entertainment."

Bobby Epstein, Founding Partner at Circuit of The Americas, said: "The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix has become one of the biggest and greatest events in the world. We are extremely proud it has found a home in Texas - at Circuit of The Americas - and are grateful to the millions of fans who visited us over our first decade."

"We knew Austin, along with our neighbours in San Antonio and beyond, would be welcoming hosts - and they proved it! Thanks to everyone in the Formula 1 community for supporting our endeavours and rewarding our hard work. We are glad to have renewed our commitments and look forward to many more years of World Championship racing, entertainment, and fun," he added. (ANI)

