Four Indian women golfers to compete in Simone Asia Pacific Cup

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The domestic Women's Pro Golf Tour in India has provided a massive boost for the top Indian stars, who have done well on the local Tour. Four of its players will get a chance to play in the Simone Asia Pacific Cup, which in its inaugural year will carry as much as US$ 750,000 in prize purse.

Two Indian teams of two players each have been invited for the inaugural edition of the Simone Asia Pacific Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event is to be held from August 15 to 20, 2022. The tournament will be held under the aegis of the Asia Golf Leaders Forum (AGLF).

The tournament will feature a total prize purse of US$ 750,000, out of which US$ 500,000 is for the Individual event and US$ 250,000 for the Team event.



The event will be a 54-hole stroke play event over three days.

Initially, India were allotted one team and the two leading stars Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik were invited, but as per the Women's Golf Association of India, they conveyed their regrets. They were replaced by Diksha Dagar and Gaurika Bishnoi.

WGAI then made a strong pitch to be allowed a second Team, from their Order of Merit players. The request was accepted and Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor, the top 2 on the 2020-21 combined Order of Merit were chosen.

All four players have conveyed their readiness. They have all been regulars on the Hero WPGT and also playing on the Ladies European Tour, besides making starts in South Africa and Australia.

Champika Sayal will travel as the Team Principal-cum-Captain.


