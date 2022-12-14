Fred Vasseur to join Ferrari as Team Principal, replaces Mattia Binotto

Rome [Italy], December 13 (ANI): Fred Vasseur will be joining the Ferrari Formula One team as its principal after his departure from Alfa Romeo, where he served for six seasons.

Fred takes over Mattia Binotto. The 53-year-old stepped down after Ferrari fell short of title expectations in 2022 and earned a second-place finish.

"I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal," said Vasseur in a statement as quoted by Sky Sports.

"As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me. I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world," he concluded.

Fred comes to Ferrari after having guided Alfa Romeo to their decade-best sixth-place finish in the constructor standings.



He had served as team principal of Renault in 2016 before he arrived to Alfa.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna added: "We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our Team Principal. Throughout his career, he has successfully combined his technical strengths as a trained engineer with a consistent ability to bring out the best in his drivers and teams."

"This approach and his leadership are what we need to push Ferrari forward with renewed energy," he concluded.

Vasseur has the responsibility to lead Ferrari to sustained title contention. During the previous season, the side showed promise but failed to produce a threat to Max Verstappen, who cruised to his second consecutive Drivers Championship.

Between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari could not produce a victory in the last 11 races of their campaign but the latter managed a second-place finish, a massive 146 points shy of Verstappen. (ANI)

