French Open: PV Sindhu enters second round

Paris [France], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the ongoing French Open after defeating Canada's Michelle Li in the first round.

Sindhu defeated Li in straight games 21-15, 21-13.

The 24-year-old was relentless in the first game and she ended up winning it in just 20 minutes.

The story of the match was the same in the second game, and Sindhu ensured there were no hiccups as she easily brushed off the Canadian challenge.

Sindhu, who earlier this year became the first Indian to win gold in BWF World Championships, is coming off a bad run as she was knocked out in the second round of the Denmark Open earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, shuttler Subhankar Dey advanced to the second round of the tournament.

Dey sprung a comeback against Tommy Sugiarto after facing a 15-21 defeat in the first game.

He won the second game 21-14 and later went on to win the third game 21-17.

On Wednesday, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap will be in action in their respective first-round matches. (ANI)

