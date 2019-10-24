Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo/ BAI Media Twitter)
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo/ BAI Media Twitter)

French Open: PV Sindhu marches into quarter-finals

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 21:25 IST

Paris [France], Oct 24 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals of the ongoing French Open here in Paris.
She defeated Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-10, 21-13 in the second-round match.
Sindhu came out all guns blazing and she won the first game in just 15 minutes.
The 24-year-old carried on with her winning momentum and easily wrapped up the match after recording an easy win in the second game as well.
Men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also progressed ahead in the tournament as they outclassed their opponents Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-18, 18-21, 21-13 in the second-round match.
Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal advanced to the quarter-finals as she defeated Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaerfeldt in the second-round match.
On Wednesday, Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the French Open after facing a first-round defeat against Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 7-21, 14-21.
In the 55-minute long encounter, Srikanth defeated his opponent in the first game. However, Chou made a comeback and thrashed Srikanth in the second and third games to proceed to the second round.
Parupalli Kashyap was also knocked out after facing a defeat against Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 11-21, 9-21 in his first-round match. (ANI)

