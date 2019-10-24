French Open: Saina Nehwal enters quarter-finals

Paris [France], Oct 24 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday progressed to the quarter-finals of the ongoing French Open here in Paris.

Nehwal defeated Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 21-10, 21-11 in the second round.

The 29-year-old did not allow her opponent to create any sort of momentum, and the Indian easily wrapped up the first game.

Nehwal capitalised in the second game and easily wrapped up the match in about minutes.

She had defeated Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in straight games 23-21, 21-17 in the first round match to enter the second round on Wednesday.

Ngan Yi had an upper hand in the first game, but Nehwal was able to bounce back to take the win 23-21.

The 29-year-old Nehwal carried on with her winning momentum to finish in straight games.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu will play her second round match in the tournament.

Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the French Open after facing a first-round defeat against Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 7-21, 14-21 on Wednesday.

In the 55-minute long encounter, Srikanth defeated his opponent in the first game. However, Chou made a comeback and thrashed Srikanth in the second and third games to proceed to the second round.

Parupalli Kashyap was also knocked out after facing a defeat against Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 11-21, 9-21 in his first-round match. (ANI)

