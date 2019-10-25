Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal

French Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:30 IST

Paris [France], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday was knocked out of the ongoing French Open here in Paris.
She lost her quarter-final match against South Korea's An Se Young 20-22, 21-23.
The first game went back and forth between both the opponents, and in the end, Young managed to win it in 22 minutes. The South Korean capitalised on the winning momentum and she wrapped up the match in about 49 minutes.
The 29-year-old Nehwal had defeated Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaerfeldt in the second-round match.
Later in the day, PV Sindhu will take on Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
The 24-year-old Sindhu had outclassed Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-10, 21-13 in the second-round match on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the French Open after facing a first-round defeat against Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 7-21, 14-21.
In the 55-minute long encounter, Srikanth defeated his opponent in the first game. However, Chou made a comeback and thrashed Srikanth in the second and third games to proceed to the second round.
Parupalli Kashyap was also knocked out after facing a defeat against Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 11-21, 9-21 in his first-round match. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Manchester City's Phil Foden enters Guinness World Records

Florida [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Manchester City's midfielder Phil Foden has forged his name into the Guinness World Records as the youngest player to win the Premier League title.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:56 IST

Good vibes only: Pant spends time with Dhoni!

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): As cricket lovers continue to debate over MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant's place in the Indian side, the duo on Friday showed the critics that they share "good vibes'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:20 IST

Karnataka defeat Tamil Nadu to lift Vijay Hazare trophy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu by 60 runs on Friday to lift the Vijay Hazare trophy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:31 IST

Afghanistan's ODI, T20I squads announced for series against West Indies

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 25 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday announced their T20I and ODI squads which will compete against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:19 IST

Team USA arrives in India for FIH Olympic qualifiers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): USA's women's team on Friday arrived in India to take part in the FIH Olympic qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:20 IST

Want youngsters to establish themselves and do well for country:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian cricket team's chief selector, MSK Prasad, is keen to see youngsters come forward and do well for the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:15 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun scores a hat-trick on his birthday

Bangalore [Karnataka], Oct 25 (ANI): Karnataka bowler Abhimanyu Mithun, who turned 30 on Friday, has one more reason to celebrate as he took a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Tamil Nadu at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:41 IST

I am in a good place where I can go and affect the game, says...

Leeds [UK], Oct 25 (ANI): I am in a good place where I can go and affect the game, said Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who helped his club register a 4-1 win over Genk in the Champions League.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:56 IST

Aaron Finch looking to form 'solid base' of players ahead of T20...

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 25 (ANI): Australia's Aaron Finch has stressed on forming a 'really solid base' of 14-16 players which will lead them in the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:02 IST

England to tour Sri Lanka in March next year

Dubai [UAE], Oct 25 (ANI): England cricket team will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series in March next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:24 IST

Jurgen Klopp changed small details which are missing in some...

Leeds [UK], Oct 25 (ANI): Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren said that manager Jurgen Klopp has changed 'small details' in the club which are missing in some clubs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 09:38 IST

Williams is as brave as a lion: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Oct 25 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauded Brandon Williams saying that the 19-year-old is 'as brave as a lion'.

Read More
iocl