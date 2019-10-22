Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey (Photo/ BAI Twitter)
Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey (Photo/ BAI Twitter)

French Open: Subhankar Dey advances to second round

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:14 IST

Paris [France], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey advanced to the second round of the ongoing French Open after beating Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia here on Tuesday.
Dey, despite displaying a good form, faced a 15-21 defeat in the first game.
He, however made a brilliant comeback and took a 19-10 lead in the second game. He then went on to win the game by 21-14.
In the third game also, Dey took a lead and overpowered Sugiarto by 21-17.
Later in the day, PV Sindhu is set to play against Michelle Li. (ANI)

