French Open: Subhankar Dey advances to second round

Paris [France], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey advanced to the second round of the ongoing French Open after beating Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia here on Tuesday.

Dey, despite displaying a good form, faced a 15-21 defeat in the first game.

He, however made a brilliant comeback and took a 19-10 lead in the second game. He then went on to win the game by 21-14.

In the third game also, Dey took a lead and overpowered Sugiarto by 21-17.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu is set to play against Michelle Li. (ANI)

