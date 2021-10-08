FSDL reallocates ISL prize money; League Winners stand to gain windfall of INR 9.5 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Football Sports Development (FSDL) on Friday announced an increase in the prize money for Indian Super League (ISL) 'Shield Winners' by INR 3 crore starting from 2021-22 season.

The League Winners Shield, introduced in the 2019-20 season conferred to the table toppers were earlier presented with a cash reward of INR 50 lakh since the last 2 seasons.

As part of the ISL prize money reallocation, FSDL have now allocated a total of INR 3.5 crore as cash reward for the League Winners in order to bring an equivalence in the prize money distribution across the five cash prize categories.

According to a statement from organisers, as table toppers, a club is guaranteed INR 3.5 crore while if the club goes on to win the ISL Championship, they would stand to gain a total windfall of INR 9.5 crore.

"If finished as runners-up in the ISL final, the club would earn total of INR 6.5 crore. In case the table topper finishes 3rd or 4th in the knock out competition, the club would earn a minimum of INR 5 crore," the statement further read.



The League Winners are also rewarded with the highest honour to represent India in Asia's showpiece club football competition -- the AFC Champions League.

FC Goa was its inaugural winners in 2019-20. Mumbai City FC is its current holders, having completed the 'double' along with winning their maiden ISL trophy in 2020-21.

The ISL Champions, winner of the final, will now be offered INR 6 crore (previously INR 8 cr), while the runners-up will get INR 3 crore (previously INR 4 cr). The other two semi-finalists will continue to receive INR 1.5 crore each.

The total prize money pool for ISL 2021-22 remains INR 15.5 crore.

ISL 2021-22 begins on November 19 with last season's finalist ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. (ANI)

