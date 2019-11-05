Fuzhou China Open: Doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa, N. Sikki Reddy crashes out from first round

Fuzhou [China], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy on Tuesday crashed out from the first round of the ongoing Fuzhou China Open here at the Haixia Olympic Center.

The duo faced a defeat at the hands of Chinese players Zheng Yu and Li Wen Mei 21-9, 21-8 in an encounter that lasted for 30 minutes.

The Chinese pair won the first game quite comprehensively and they carried on with their winning momentum to wrap up the match in half an hour.

Earlier in the day, shuttler PV Sindhu was knocked out of the tournament as she lost her first-round match against Taiwan's Pai Yu Po 21-13, 21-18, 19-21.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy, who has recently recovered from dengue, faltered in the opening round, losing 17-21 18-21 to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke. (ANI)

