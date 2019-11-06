Fuzhou China Open: Parupalli Kashyap proceeds to second round

Fuzhou [China], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap advanced to the second round of men's singles in the Fuzhou China Open on Wednesday.

Kashyap defeated Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin in two straight games 21-14, 21-13 here at the Haixia Olympics Sports Center.

Kashyap had the upper hand in the game as he did not allow his opponent to built the momentum in the 43-minute long encounter.

He will next play against world number six Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the second-round clash.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Fuzhou China Open after losing the first-round match at the hands of China's Cai Yan Yan 21-9, 21-12 in the encounter that lasted for 24 minutes.

Mixed doubles pair Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy were knocked out from the tournament after losing to Taiwan's Wang Chi-Lin and Cheng Chi Ya 21-14, 21-14.

Yesterday, in the men's singles, HS Prannoy, who has recently recovered from dengue, faltered in the opening round, losing 17-21 18-21 to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu crashed out of the tournament in the first round. (ANI)

