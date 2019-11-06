Sai Praneeth
Fuzhou China Open: Sai Praneeth enters second round after defeating Tommy Sugiarto

Nov 06, 2019

Fuzhou [China], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth defeated Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 15-21, 21-12, 21-10 in the first round match of the Fuzhou China Open on Wednesday.
In the 52-minute long encounter, Praneeth outclassed his opponent in the second and third games after losing the first game here at the Haixia Olympics Sports Center.
Praneeth will face Anders Antonsen from Denmark in the second-round match.
Earlier in the day, Parupalli Kashyap also advanced to the second round after defeating Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin in two straight games 21-14, 21-13.
He will next play against world number six Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the second-round clash.
Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Fuzhou China Open after losing the first-round match at the hands of China's Cai Yan Yan 21-9, 21-12 in the encounter that lasted for 24 minutes.
Mixed doubles pair Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy were knocked out from the tournament after losing to Taiwan's Wang Chi-Lin and Cheng Chi Ya 21-14, 21-14.
Yesterday, in the men's singles, HS Prannoy, who has recently recovered from dengue, faltered in the opening round, losing 17-21 18-21 to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.
In women's singles, PV Sindhu crashed out of the tournament in the first round. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:56 IST

