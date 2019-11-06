Fuzhou China Open: Saina Nehwal faces first-round exit after losing to Cai Yan Yan

Fuzhou [China], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday crashed out of the Fuzhou China Open after losing the first round match here at the Haixia Olympic Center.

The 29-year-old faced defeat at the hands of China's Cai Yan Yan 21-9, 21-12 in the encounter that lasted for 24 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy were knocked out from the tournament after facing a defeat at the hands of Taiwan's Wang Chi-Lin and Cheng Chi Ya 21-14, 21-14 in the mixed doubles competition.

Yesterday, in the men's singles, HS Prannoy, who has recently recovered from dengue, faltered in the opening round, losing 17-21 18-21 to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.

PV Sindhu has also crashed out of the tournament. (ANI)

