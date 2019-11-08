Fuzhou China Open: Satwiksairaj-Chirag advance to semifinal

Fuzhou [China], Nov 8 (ANI): Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the semifinal of the Fuzhou China Open here on Friday.

In the quarterfinal match against China's Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen, the Indian duo outclassed the world number three ranked opponents in two straight-game 21-19, 21-15 at the Haixia Olympic Sports Center.

In the 43-minute long encounter, Indians had the upper hand in the game as they did not lose momentum in both the games.

In the second round clash, the Indian duo defeated Japan's Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-18, 23-21, 21-11.

Rankireddy-Shetty will now face world number one pair Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from Indonesia in the semifinal encounter on November 9. (ANI)

