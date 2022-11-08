Galaxy Racer, Sunburn create unique blend of music and esports at Valorant India Invitational in Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Galaxy Racer, one of the biggest transmedia gaming organizations in the world, has joined hands with Asia's premiere EDM festival Sunburn to create an unique blend of music and esports for gamers from across the country as the premier Music Carnival comes on board as the official venue partner of the Valorant India Invitational which will kick start in Hyderabad from November 18-20, 2022.

This is the first-ever international Valorant tournament that is taking place in the whole of South Asia and India in which the biggest names from the Valorant world such as Paper Rex, Team Secret, RRQ, etc. as well as some of the top Indian stars will be competing under one roof.

"Music and gaming are two core components that have an immense influence on Gen-Z and since merging them has yielded huge success globally, we wanted to en-cash the untapped opportunity in India. Having Sunburn as the official venue partner fortifies Valorant India Invitational and it further proliferates the impact that this tournament can have on Indian gamers," a press release from ESports Federation of India (ESFI) quoted Siddharth Ravishankar, Chief Gaming Officer, Galaxy Racer as saying.



Sunburn is one of the largest music festivals in the world and this association with Galaxy Racer is their very first venture in the Esports industry. An exclusive music video of the tournament will be revealed as the tournament will culminate with well-known DJ Snake curating some breathtaking music on the night of the Sunburn.

"Collaborating with Galaxy Racer gives us an opportunity to enter the Gaming industry, which is on the rise in India. Music is a part of gaming and esports and this is just the right synergy for us. We are always on the lookout for unique distribution and this is one of them to engage our fans with this unique blend." said Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound

The LAN Finals will be a three-day affair with the Grand Finals scheduled to take place on November 20 at the GMR Arena in Hyderabad where thousands of fans will witness the nail-biting competition between the finalists who battle for a whopping sum of USD 100,000.

According to the 2021 Deloitte's Digital Media Trends Fall Pulse Survey, 42 per cent of Gen-Z gamers listened to music other than gaming ones while playing whereas 22 per cent of the sample size shared music recommendations while gaming with other online gamers and 11 per cent had shown the trend of attending live music concerts inside a gaming world venue. These statistics are a testament to the significant connection that gaming and music have. (ANI)

