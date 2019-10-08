Cricketer-turned-politican Gautam Gambhir with his daughters (Photo/ Gautam Gambhir Twitter)
Cricketer-turned-politican Gautam Gambhir with his daughters (Photo/ Gautam Gambhir Twitter)

Gambhir shares picture with daughters, says 'gradually mastering pedicure skills'

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday shared a picture with his daughters giving a unique spin to Ashtami Kanjak, saying "I am gradually mastering my pedicure skills".
He even asked his wife Natasha Gambhir as to where should he send the bill for pedicure services?
Gambhir shared the picture on Twitter and wrote "As a dad of two young girls, I am gradually mastering my pedicure skills...besides seeking blessings on Ashtami Kanjak!!! @natashagambhir2 where should I send the bill for my services," as the caption.

In a recent media interaction, Gambhir had asked the Indian selectors to have a word with wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni regarding his future plan.
Dhoni last played for India in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, since then he has missed series against Windies and South Africa. The wicket-keeper batsman was criticised for maintaining a slow strike-rate during the World Cup.
"I have always maintained this one thing. Retirement is an individual call, I think for me selectors should talk to him and ask him about his future plan. Ultimately for me, playing for India, you should not be picking and choosing series," Gambhir had told reporters.
The left-handed batsman was instrumental in India's World Cup-winning squads. The batsman played match-winning knocks in the T20 World Cup final in 2007 and 50 over World Cup in 2011.
The cricketer announced his retirement in the year 2018 after completing 10,000 runs in List-A cricket. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:19 IST

Kohli is a bowler's captain, says Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lauded India skipper Virat Kohli, saying that the 30-year-old is a 'bowler's captain' and thrives in seeing his pacers rattling the opposition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:53 IST

Marcus Stoinis dropped from Australia's T20I squad for series...

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 8 (ANI): All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been dropped from Australia's 14-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan as Cricket Australia announced the team on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:28 IST

'The Rock' responds to Randy Orton's Wrestlemania challenge

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has finally responded to Randy Orton's Wrestlemania challenge.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 07:44 IST

Hugo Lloris to be sidelined for rest of the year after injury

London [UK], Oct 8 (ANI): Confirming goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' injury, England's football club Tottenham Hotspur said that the player will be sidelined for the rest of the year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:10 IST

Second T20I: Sri Lanka defeats Pakistan by 35 runs, seal...

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 7 (ANI): Sri Lanka registered a 35-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:53 IST

Saina Nehwal reaches out to MEA for visa help

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Monday made an 'urgent request' to the Ministry of External Affairs to help her participate in the upcoming Denmark tour by sorting out her visa issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:21 IST

Manvir Singh confident ahead of World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian footballer Manvir Singh has expressed confidence ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bangladesh, saying that he cannot wait to win it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:04 IST

Manju Rani reaches quarterfinals of AIBA Women's World Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani defeated Venezuela's Tayonis Rojas to advance to the quarterfinals of the ongoing AIBA Women's World Championships 2019 here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:42 IST

Decision on Commonwealth Games 2020 to be taken in meeting of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) general secretary Rajeev Mehta has said the decision on Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2020 can only be taken in the Executive Committee (EC) or General House meeting of the IOA.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:02 IST

ICC Test Player Ranking: Rohit Sharma reaches career-best after...

Dubai [UAE], Oct 7 (ANI): After performing brilliantly in the first Test against South Africa, India batsman Rohit Sharma on Monday reached a career-best 17th position in the ICC Test Player Ranking.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:28 IST

Ajinkya Rahane shares picture of his newborn daughter

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Batsman and Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Monday shared an adorable picture of his new-born daughter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:00 IST

Sports Summit will promote sports in country: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the Sports summit, to be held on October 10, will do a commendable job in terms of promotion of sports in the country.

Read More
iocl