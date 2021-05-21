Games will be safe for everyone, says IOC's John Coates as Tokyo 2020 enters operational delivery mode

Tokyo [Japan], May 21 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coordination Commission Chair John Coates on Friday said that the upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be safe for everyone and the organisers are now fully in "operational delivery mode."

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 this year after getting postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

"It has become clearer than ever that these Games will be safe for everyone participating and the Japanese people. With the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games just over two months away, we are now fully in operational delivery mode. After nearly eight years of hard work and planning, the finish line is within touching distance," said Coates in a statement.

"It is testament to the hard work of the Tokyo 2020 organisers, including the Japanese Government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japanese people, that we are able to look towards the Opening Ceremony on 23 July with such confidence."

"We will continue to work hand in hand with our Japanese partners to do everything possible to deliver safe and secure Games for everyone. I know from my own athletes in Australia, how appreciative they are of the efforts of the Japanese people to give them the opportunity to live their dream despite the current situation," Coates added.





With Tokyo 2020 now fully in the operational delivery phase, the IOC President Thomas Bach confirmed that as many as 75 per cent of the residents of the Olympic Village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination; and that there is good reason to believe that this figure will be well over 80 per cent at the time of the Games.

"With just 65 days to go until the Opening Ceremony, we are now very delivery-focused. The athletes from all around the world are grateful to Japan for its diligent preparations, and are looking forward to safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games where they can finally shine," said Bach.

Following Coates' remarks, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko HASHIMOTO said: "It has now been three months since my appointment as President, and just two months remain until the opening of the Games. Preparations for safe and secure Games are proceeding steadily, but I am aware that we must work all the harder to ensure that the people of Tokyo and Japan also feel that sense of safety and security."

In response to any concerns, he said they are moving forward to tighten our planning in three fields -- first, tight limitations on the number of participants entering Japan; second, tight enforcement of the code of conduct and of health monitoring and third, a tight review and reconsideration of the Games-time medical system.

"There are 63 days left until the Games. In that time, we will work unstintingly to implement these plans and deliver Olympic and Paralympic Games that are truly for everyone."

At this stage, 72 per cent of athletes, or just over 8,000 athletes, have already qualified for this summer's Games. This includes 11 sports/disciplines for which qualification has been completed. The remaining will come from world rankings (20 per cent) and the final qualifying events (8 per cent). (ANI)

