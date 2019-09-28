Gateway of India illuminated to mark arrival of NBA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Gateway of India was illuminated to commemorate the arrival of the National Basketball Association (NBA) India Games 2019 on Saturday.

NBA India on September 12 had announced that the first-ever NBA game in the country would be organized in October in Mumbai.

The NBA India Games 2019 will feature the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, who will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium here. (ANI)

