Gaurav Gill retires from World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya 2022 round

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): After a terrific start in the World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya, three-time Asia Pacific Rally Champion and seven-time Indian National Rally Championship title holder Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill was forced to retire from the Safari Rally Kenya on Friday as he fell victim to the deadly 'Fesh Fesh' dust that the Safari rally is dreaded for which led to engine damage.

The JK Tyre Motorsport-sponsored driver Gill showed tremendous pace by winning the shakedown, Stage 1 and Stage 3 in WRC2 in his Skoda Fabia R5.

Gill was a strong contender for the Safari Rally podium in WRC2, however, the gruelling opening day led to Gill's day ending prematurely as his Fabia came to a halt when his engine inhaled huge amounts of sand.

Talking about his experience, Gaurav Gill said, "Deeply gutted to have dropped out from this legendary rally. But as with all events, this was a great experience, I had the pace to match the front runners. I thank my sponsors for this amazing opportunity, the love and support received from the Kenyan Indian community beside well-wishers back home was overwhelming."

JK Tyre has been closely associated with the world of motorsports for almost three decades. JK Tyre's efforts started paying dividends in just a few years' time, with the likes of Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandok going all the way to the F1 rung. (ANI)