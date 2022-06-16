Gaurav Gill to participate in WRC Safari Rally in Kenya

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): India's decorated rally driver and Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill announced his participation in the World Rally Championship (WRC) 2022. The three-time APRC (Asia Pacific Rally Championship) champion and seven- time INRC (Indian National Rally Championship) champion is all geared up to participate in the WRC Safari Rally in Kenya scheduled from June 23 to June 26.

Gill will be driving the Skoda Fabia R5 in WRC 2 churning out 290 hp with a maximum torque of 425 Newton metres with Brazilian co-driver Gabriel Morales. Touted as one of the most challenging rallies of WRC, the Safari features 19 special stages covering almost 365 Km of competition crossing challenging closed dirt roads, rocky and rutted tracks and unpredictable weather which can transform dry and dusty trails into muddy bogs.



Gill's last outing in WRC 2 was pre-pandemic in 2019 in Rally of Turkey where despite missing out on completing his tryst with victory, he won a lot of praise for his commendable drive by the fraternity. His outing in Rally of Australia came to a halt as the event was cancelled last minute due to the raging fire in the forest stages around the city of Coffs Coast, New South Wales.



The pandemic did not deter the spirit of Gaurav Gill and his Team JK Tyre Motorsports in last two years as they successfully hosted their racing championship coupled with all annual events, the team today announced their plans for 2022.



"I am excited to return to WRC after a hiatus of over two years. I have utilized these two years of pandemic to reflect on my previous participations and have worked on improving my fitness and performance holistically while engaging in various top end activities besides National Rally championship. I am thankful to JK Tyre Motorsports for their support and I am optimistic of claiming good results for the country and the team," Gaurav Gill said.

In the domestic front, 2022 is a celebratory year for JK Tyre as the company will be hosting the 25th continuous year of JK Tyre National Racing Championship this year and is optimistic of reviving their big-ticket event at the Buddh International Circuit including international exhibition races.



In line with its ethos of nurturing young talents across the country. Upto five young talented athletes including a girl athlete from across verticals of motorsport will be identified to avail the scholarship.



Speaking on the program, Sanjay Sharma, Head of Motorsports, JK Tyre said, "Setting up tracks and infrastructure across the country, the company has been instrumental in uplifting the culture of motorsports in India and Indians abroad. With an aim to give the young talent the much-needed push, we have announced this scholarship program which will select kids from across categories and provide them a chance to bring in laurels by representing the nation at international platforms."

Youngsters like Arjun Maini, Kush Maini, Yash Aradhya, Akhil Rabindra, Sneha Sharma, Mira Erda have also been developed in JK Tyre's motorsport program. (ANI)

